MRPL Distributes Swachhata Kits to ASHA Workers as Part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025

Mangalore: As part of Swachhata Pakhwada 2025, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) distributed Swachhata kits to approximately 110 Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) across five Primary Health Centers (PHCs) in neighboring villages, including Bajpe, Kulai, Katipalla, Kemral, and Surathkal. The distribution took place on July 10, 2025.

The Swachhata kits included umbrellas and jute bags, intended to support the ASHAs in their vital contributions to community health and nation-building. This initiative aligns with the National Rural Health Mission’s objective of ensuring ASHA representation in every village, facilitating a crucial link between the public health system and the community.

During the event, MRPL officials emphasized the significance of the Swachhata Pakhwada program and the importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene. The initiative was well-received by PHC doctors and members of the local community.