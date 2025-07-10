Mangaluru DC Orders Report on Reversing Clock Tower-State Bank Traffic to Two-Way System

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) H.V. Darshan has issued a directive instructing relevant officials to promptly prepare and submit a comprehensive report regarding the feasibility and implementation of converting the existing one-way traffic system from Clock Tower to State Bank in Mangaluru’s central business district back to a two-way traffic flow.

The directive was issued on Thursday during a District Road Safety Committee meeting held at the Prajasoudha Hall, located within the Deputy Commissioner’s office. The matter was brought to the forefront following persistent complaints from the public regarding the complications and inefficiencies caused by the current one-way traffic arrangement, which had previously accommodated traffic in both directions.

DC Darshan emphasized the urgency of the matter, tasking Smart City and Mangaluru City Corporation officials with engaging in immediate consultations with the Commissioner of Police. The collaborative effort is intended to produce a detailed report within the coming week, outlining the specific infrastructural modifications required to facilitate the reintroduction of two-way traffic and a comprehensive budget outlining the necessary financial resources.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Siddharth Goyal, present at the meeting, voiced significant concerns regarding the current traffic configuration, particularly in light of the presence of critical emergency service facilities in the vicinity of Clock Tower Road. DCP Goyal highlighted the presence of a police station and a fire station, noting that the one-way system necessitates circuitous detours for emergency vehicles, potentially delaying response times. Furthermore, he brought to the DC’s attention the emergent issue of one side of the road being utilized as an unauthorized parking area for buses and other vehicles, further exacerbating traffic congestion.

Responding to the concerns, Smart City officials informed the committee that the road in question had been purposefully designed and developed as a one-way thoroughfare, and that the completed project had already been formally handed over to the jurisdiction of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

In a related matter, DC Darshan also directed that a technical assessment be commissioned from the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) to scientifically analyze and propose improvements to the State Bank Hamilton Circle. The objective is to optimize the design and construction of the roundabout to enhance traffic flow and safety. The DC stressed the importance of expediting this assessment and implementing any recommendations without delay.



