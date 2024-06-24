MRPL donates Rs 1 Crore for Endosulfan Victims Care

Mangaluru: MRPL has provided financial support of Rs. 1 Cr. under its CSR program for construction of a new Palanakendra (Day care center) at Kokkada in Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada for the benefit of Endosulfan Victims as a part its Arogya Samrakshan initiative.

MRPL senior offcials Shri Krishna Hegde M., GGM – HR, MRPL, Shri Manoj Kumar A, CGM – Administration handed over the Cheque for Rs 1Crore to Mr Thimmaiah (DHO) in the eminent presence of Shri Mullai Mugilan Deputy Commissioner, D.K. district at the DC office. Mr NavinKulal, (Nodal Officer) and other officials of Health and Family Welfare Department, GOK were present on the occasion. This initiative is expected to benefit around 1573 endosulfan affected of Belathangady Taluak.

The Health Department, D. K had requested MRPL for a permanent building with all of the facilities as currently the center is being run in a rental structure. MRPL has sanctioned a CSR grant of Rs. 1 Cr. for the new disabled friendly permanent building for the day care centre which includes Physiotherapy equipment to Palanakendra (Day care center). This shall help the Health Department to provide special clinics and provision of treatment to affected individuals for improving the quality of life for victims.

Speaking on the Occasion Shri Krishna Hegde M., GGM – HR said that “MRPL under it’s Arogya Samrakshan CSR scheme specially focusses on strengthening district administrations efforts to provide essential healthcare facilities to the needy sections of the society aprt from our other efforts. Our recent trials to provide artificial limbs to the endosulfan affected have given highly encouraging results.”



