MRPL Inaugurates Vigilance Awareness Week

Mangaluru: MRPL is observing Vigilance Awareness Week-2023 from 30th Oct. to 5th Nov. 2023, as per directives of the Central Vigilance Commission. The theme for this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation”. The inaugural program was held at the MRPL Training Center recently.

Managing Director & Director (Refinery) Shri Sanjay Varma spoke on the occasion and said, “Corruption doesn’t mean only financial wrongdoings but every compromise that we make in our day-to-day living.” CVO Ganesh S Bhat Highlighted the significance of VAW and various steps taken by CVC to curb corruption in the nation. Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar Director of Finance also spoke on the occasion. BHV Prasad, ED (Refinery) and Shri Shyamprasad Kamath were also present.

Krishna Hegde, Group General Manager (Human Resources) welcomed, and Chief General Manager Lakshmeesh Bhat delivered the vote of thanks. Shri Rakesh Lobo compered. The vigilance pledge was taken in Kannada, Hindi and English.



