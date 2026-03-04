MRPL Observes National Safety Day 2026

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) observed National Safety Day on 04.03.2026 at the Training Centre. This year’s National Safety Day/Month campaign theme — “Engage, Educate and Empower People to Enhance Safety” — was highlighted during the programme.

Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director (Refinery), presided over the event and stated, “Safety should be the prime mission of our operations and everything else shall follow.” He urged employees to remain doubly vigilant and ensure strict adherence to standard procedures to prevent any untoward incident.

Shri Devendra Kumar, Director (Finance) & CFO, emphasized that “any decision taken to ensure safety shall be supported and defended, and every step shall be taken to empower people to make safety the prime motive.”Shri N. Anandha Kumar, ED (Refinery) and Shri Deepak Prabhakar P., ED (Marketing & BD) also addressed the gathering, reiterating MRPL’s commitment to safety excellence.

A Safety Pledge was administered in Kannada, Hindi and English, reflecting MRPL’s inclusive approach to safety awareness. Prizes were distributed to various winners as part of the celebrations.

Earlier Shri H. S. Rajeev, GGM (HSE) welcomed the gathering. And the Annual Fire & Safety Activity Report was presented by Shri Sudarsan M. S., CGM (HSE)

Shri Deepak Babu, Chief Manager proposed the Vote of Thanks and Shri Harikrishnan N., Asst. Engineer compered.

All dignitaries stressed that safety is a shared responsibility, driven by continuous engagement, capability-building, and empowerment at every level—towards preventing incidents and protecting people, assets, and the environment.