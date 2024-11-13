Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences and NSS Unit 4, Organize Eye Check-up Camp

Mangaluru: In a significant initiative to promote eye health and facilitate early detection of visual impairments, the Optometry Unit of the Yenepoya School of Allied Health Sciences, in collaboration with NSS Unit 4, organized an eye screening camp at the DKZP Government Higher Primary School in Belmadota. This camp is part of a broader effort to raise awareness about eye health issues within the local community.

The event, which provided free eye check-ups, attracted a diverse group of participants, including students, teachers, and local residents. Attendees received essential services aimed at identifying potential vision problems, such as refractive errors and cataracts. The screening camp not only offered consultations and eye assessments but also ensured referrals to specialized care for those who required further attention.

This initiative reflects a commitment to enhancing the overall health and well-being of the community, particularly among its youth. By addressing common eye health concerns, the camp aimed to foster a culture of proactive health management among students and educators alike. Community members expressed gratitude for the essential service, highlighting the importance of such outreach programs in promoting eye health awareness and accessibility.

The success of this eye check-up camp underscores the vital role of educational institutions and volunteer organizations in enhancing community welfare through health initiatives.



