MRPL Shines at 15th PRCI Excellence Awards, Securing Multiple Honors

Goa: Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) demonstrated exceptional prowess in public relations and strategic communication at the 15th Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Excellence Awards 2025, held in Goa on September 27. The organization garnered significant recognition, securing a total of eleven prestigious accolades, including Gold awards in three key categories: Best Community PR Event, Best Music Video, and Best Employee Event.



The awards ceremony, a distinguished affair, was attended by Shri Ganesh Gaonkar, the Hon’ble Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, acclaimed actress Ester Noronha, and senior members of the Public Relations Council of India’s National Executive Committee (PRCI NEC). Dr. Rudolph Joyer Noronha, Chief General Manager, along with his dedicated team, accepted the awards on behalf of MRPL, marking a moment of profound pride for the company and underscoring its commitment to excellence in communication and robust stakeholder engagement.

The PRCI Excellence Awards serve as a platform to acknowledge and celebrate exemplary initiatives undertaken by corporate entities in the realms of Public Relations and Strategic Communication. This year’s edition witnessed participation from over 100 organizations, spanning 50 diverse categories, with a substantial volume of over 600 entries submitted for rigorous evaluation. MRPL’s remarkable performance amidst such competitive participation highlights its strategic approach and effective execution in its communication endeavors.