Natural disasters leave 12 dead in Laos so far in 2024

Vientiane: Over 255,000 people have been affected by natural disasters so far this year, in which 32 people were injured, 12 people were killed, and one person is still missing, according to Laos’ Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare.

The tropical depression, Prapiroon storm, Typhoon Yagi and tropical storm Soulik have brought heavy rainfall to many parts of Laos and affected 16 provinces across the country, impacting 133 districts, 1,462 villages, and 54,108 households, reports Xinhua news agency.

The total losses are estimated at $300 million.

In addition, severe flooding in Laos has heavily impacted the irrigation system, damaging 300 projects in 12 provinces across the country and affecting nearly 15,000 hectares of agricultural land.

Many parts of Laos have been affected by flooding and landslides, with farmland, residences and other property damaged following rainfall caused by several storms from July to September.