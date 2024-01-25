MRPL to Provide Artificial Limbs for Endosulfan Victims

Moodbidri: Among the Endosulfan-affected areas of the twin districts, defective limbs are noted in significant numbers among the affected. Apart from other perennial health issues, these victims suffer from deformed and undergrown limbs. District Health and Family Welfare Department recommended assistance and effective steps to reduce the suffering of those in dire situations.

Heeding to the recommendations made by the District Health and Family Welfare Department, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) have come forward to provide healthcare assistance to the Endosulfan affected through various means.

As a first step in this direction, they organised a free artificial camp for the Endosulfan affected. This camp was held at the Community Health Center in Moodbidri on January 24. Shri Umanath Kotian, MLA of Mulki Moodbidri constituency, graced the camp. Medical officers of the District Health and Family Welfare Department were present on the occasion. Shri Malatesh M H GM CSR and Shri Steevan Pinto from MRPL were present.

MRPL CSR department wishes to study the results of this camp as a Pilot project. Based on the project’s success, a comprehensive effort will be planned across the twin districts to find such needy among the Endosulfan victims, and efforts will be made to provide artificial limbs when required.

Shri Krishna Hegde GGM HR Shri Manoj Kumar, CGM CSR of MRPL, had launched this effort as part of MRPL’s Arogya Samrakshan CSR efforts under the guidance of Shri Sanjay Varma, Managing Director.