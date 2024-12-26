MRPL Triumphs at the 46th All India Public Relations Conference – PRSI Awards 2024

Raipur: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) has achieved significant recognition at the 46th All India Public Relations Conference, securing four prestigious Excellence Awards during the PRSI Awards 2024 ceremony. The event was hosted in the vibrant city of Raipur and featured the esteemed Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Shri Arun Sao, as the chief guest for the awards presentation.

The awards highlight MRPL’s steadfast commitment to excellence in corporate communications, community engagement, and sustainability practices. The company has been lauded for its ability to craft impactful narratives that resonate with a diverse array of stakeholders, effectively enhancing its reputation in the industry.

Shri Narasimha Murthy, Executive Corporate Communications at MRPL, graciously accepted the awards on behalf of the company, underscoring the collaborative efforts of the entire MRPL team to achieve these accolades. The recognition not only reflects MRPL’s dedicated initiatives in public relations but also emphasizes the company’s ongoing commitment to engaging with the community and implementing sustainable practices that yield positive outcomes.

As MRPL continues to promote innovation and best practices in public relations, these awards reaffirm the organization’s role as a leader in corporate social responsibility and community development, setting a benchmark for others in the industry to aspire to.