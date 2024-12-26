Soldier Anoop Poojary Laid to Rest with Full Military Honors in Kundapur

Kundapur: In a poignant and solemn ceremony, 31-year-old soldier Anoop Poojary was laid to rest with full military honors at Beejadi sea shore on Thursday, following his tragic death in an army vehicle accident in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. Poojary, a dedicated member of the Maratha Light Infantry Battalion, was one of five soldiers who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, which occurred on the evening of December 24.

The journey of Anoop Poojary’s mortal remains began with a respectful transfer from Udupi, where they were received by local dignitaries, including Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Maheshchandra and Kundapur Tahsildar Shobha Lakshmi, at Tekkatte junction. The procession, which covered approximately 10 kilometers, was marked by an outpouring of grief and respect from the community, as thousands gathered to pay their last respects to the fallen soldier.

Many mourners attended the funeral service, including members of Parliament (MPs), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), district administration officials, and fellow soldiers. Among the notable attendees were Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar and Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, who expressed their condolences and paid homage to the brave soldier. The atmosphere was charged with emotion as slogans of “Amar Rahe” (May he live forever) and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” (Victory to Mother India) resonated through the air during the procession.

Anoop Poojary is survived by his mother, wife Manjushree, and their two-year-old daughter. His family, along with the entire village of Beejadi, is engulfed in profound sorrow following the loss of their beloved soldier. Poojary had served in the Indian Army for 13 years and had recently returned to duty on December 21 after spending time with his family during a leave that included celebrating his daughter’s birthday and participating in the Koteshwar Kodi Habba festival on December 15.

The tragic accident that claimed Anoop Poojary’s life involved an army truck that skidded off a narrow road near the Line of Control in Poonch district. This incident resulted in the untimely deaths of five soldiers, three of whom hailed from Karnataka. The loss of these brave men has sent shockwaves through their communities, highlighting the perils faced by those who serve in the armed forces.

At the cremation site, the national flag that had draped Anoop’s mortal remains was ceremoniously handed over to his grieving wife, symbolizing the nation’s gratitude and respect for his sacrifice. The heartfelt tributes paid by army personnel and the local community underscored the deep sense of loss felt by all who knew him.

The funeral service not only honored the life and service of Anoop Poojary but also served as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the armed forces in safeguarding the nation. As the community of Beejadi mourns the loss of their brave soldier, they also celebrate his dedication and commitment to the country, ensuring that his legacy will be remembered for generations to come.