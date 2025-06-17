MRPL wins prestigious ’24th Global Greentech Environment & Sustainability Award 2025′

Mangalore: MRPL has won the prestigious“24th Global Greentech Environment & Sustainability Summit, Awards 2025” in the “Environment Protection Category’’. This recognition is given to MRPL for its commitment to environmental protection and sustained efforts to minimize its ecological footprint.

Shri Prasanna Kumar T, General Manager (HSE), and Shri Nirankar Singh, General Manager (IMPEX), received the award on behalf of the MRPL team during the glittering ceremony held in New Delhi on 12th June 2025.

Dr. Jagdish Mukhi, Former Governor of Assam, Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, IAS, Former Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Government of India, and former Director General & CEO, IICA, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India; and Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS (Retd.), The former Additional Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Environment and Forests honoured the MRPL team with the prestigious award.

MRPL’s key projects, such as the utilization of RLNG (Regasified Liquefied Natural Gas) as cleaner fuel, the installation of in-house developed de-odour unit at ETP, installation of wet gas scrubber for reducing particulate matter beyond compliance, utilization of treated city sewage water in refinery operations, utilization of ETP oily sludge at DCU unit to create useful product, and promote circular economy, have helped it to adapt a balanced approach towards Business Excellence and Environmental Performance.



