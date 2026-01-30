MRPL Wins Two Prestigious Innovation Awards at FIPI Awards during India Energy Week 2026

Mangalore, January 2026: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), a Schedule ‘A’ CPSE and a subsidiary of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, has once again reinforced its leadership in innovation by winning two major honours at the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) Awards, held on the sidelines of India Energy Week (IEW) 2026.

MRPL was conferred with the FIPI Innovator of the Year (Team) Award 2025, recognising the organisation’s sustained excellence in refining innovation and indigenous technological advancement. In addition, Mr. R. Karthick of MRPL was honoured with the Young Achiever of the Year in Oil Industry (Male) award, acknowledging his outstanding individual contribution to innovation in the downstream oil and gas sector.

The FIPI Innovator of the Year (Team) Award was received by Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director, MRPL, along with Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Director (Refinery). The award was presented by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Hon’ble Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India, in the presence of Dr Neeraj Mittal, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

India Energy Week (IEW) is India’s flagship global energy event, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, innovators, and technology providers to shape the future of energy security and energy transition. The Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI) is the apex industry body representing India’s oil and gas sector, promoting policy advocacy, innovation, and sustainable growth.

With these recognitions, MRPL has achieved a significant milestone—winning innovation awards in refining from the Government of India for the fifth time in the last four years, underscoring its consistent focus on process excellence, operational efficiency, and technology-driven growth.

Commenting on the achievement, MRPL’s top management stated: “These awards are a testament to MRPL’s deep-rooted culture of innovation and teamwork. Our people continue to push boundaries through indigenous solutions, digitalisation, and sustainable refining practices. Recognition at a national platform like FIPI and India Energy Week further strengthens our resolve to support India’s energy security while advancing the transition towards a cleaner and more resilient energy future.”

MRPL continues to play a pivotal role in India’s downstream energy ecosystem, leveraging innovation, scale, and sustainability to deliver world-class fuels and petrochemicals in alignment with national priorities