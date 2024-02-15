MRPL Women in Public Sector Forum Brings Home Laurel

Mangaluru: TEAM MRPL has earned one more feather in its hat by bagging second place among Mini Rathna CPSEs for empowering women at the organisational level.

WIPS- The Women in the Public Sector forum under the Parent body SCOPE (Standing Conference of Public Enterprises) functions to inspire and promote integrated growth of women in the Public Sector. The WIPS forum has Regional Executive Bodies (REB) in Eastern, Western, Northern, and Southern regions, comprising the respective region’s PSUs and the APEX level Central Governing Body (CGB).

WIPS National meet is being conducted every year wherein PSUs of all the regions would participate. Best-performing PSUs under different categories are recognized every year for the commendable work they do for the development of women in their Organization.

The 34th National Meet of WIPS was held on the 12th and 13th of February 2024 at HAL Management Academy, Bengaluru. WIPS-MRPL contested the “Best Enterprise Award –Mini Ratna Category” and won second place. Maharani of Mysore-Smt Pramoda Devi Wadiyar presented the award to Shri B Suharshan GGM (marketing) and women representatives from WIPS- MRPL.

This is the first award MRPL has received ever since the WIPS-MRPL forum’s inception. It is a proud moment for all the Female employees of our Organization and the entire Team MRPL. Chunge hum Aasman!!!!



