Christian Community Saddened by Mangalore School Incident – Archbishop Peter Machado

Bengaluru: “The recent incident that had happened in St Gerosa Convent School in Mangalore where a mob led by the local MLA staged a demonstration against the Sister who is accused of making derogatory remarks against the Hindu Religion and our national leaders. Nobody is sure as to what exactly was said by the Sister-Teacher, and what was reported by the students, and the reason for the vehement reactions of the public”, stated Archbishop Peter Machado in his press statement released on February 15.

It is sad that this reputed institution, St Gerosa Convent School in Mangalore, which has been in existence for more than fifty years, like so many other Christian Institutions in Mangalore, is made to suffer humiliation for a stray incident, which is not investigated properly. Everyone in Mangalore knows that this institution has given many illustrious alumni belonging to different religions. It is a universal truth that our Christian Institutions are rendering selfless service, especially in the fields of education and health, to people of all religions without any discrimination.

It is also a well-known fact that our minority institutions have shaped and moulded the lives of thousands of non-Christians who are holding coveted positions in India and abroad, and they are ever grateful for their alma mater.

Regarding this case, the local leaders and the mob had no patience to wait for the completion of the government inquiry, and the nun was forcefully suspended, even after the Sister-in-charge of the School begged forgiveness and apology on behalf of the Sister in question, reported to be hospitalised. But the elected representative and the mob were screaming for the Sister to be brought to the fore, orchestrating even the children for the purpose.

We, the Christian Community, especially the priests and nuns, always respect all religions and uphold their religious tenets. Sometimes, some religious fundamentalist groups, to take revenge or to fan religious animosity, level false allegations against us by spreading wrong rumours to bring in divisions among the general public. Perhaps, this could be one of the main reasons for this case too!

The Political elected leaders, instead of being beacons of unity and harmony in the society, are very often seen as leaders of disunity and disharmony. Though the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, has praised the Christian Community in glowing terms, especially for their contributions to society in the fields of education and health in his speech in Delhi on Christmas Day, his party men across the country failed to rise above petty politics and hate speeches.

Is mobocracy going to be the rule of the day or can we still trust in a just and ordered process of justice, which can usher peace and harmony in our society? The role of the government officials is also to be examined. Is it not their duty to help the citizens and institutions in their helplessness to take immediate steps to clarify matters and support them?

Despite false allegations and humiliation against the Christian Community and its dedicated leaders, we will continue to serve society, especially the poor and the marginalised, providing quality service and praying for their detractors, in the words of Jesus on the Cross, “Father, forgive them for they know not what to do!”

