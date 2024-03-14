Ms Nirma D’souza, Receives Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2024

Ms Nirma D’souza of Mangaluru Receives Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2024 from the Karnataka State Government’s Department of Women and Child Development on International Women’s Day.

Bengaluru: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Department of Women and Child Development, Karnataka State Government, presented the prestigious Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2024 to Ms Nirma D’souza, the esteemed Founder of Re-Chal Charitable Trust.

Ms Nirma Dsouza, hailing from Thokkottu, Mangalore was acknowledged for her outstanding contributions to humanitarian causes, particularly in aiding disadvantaged children, youth, and women through Re-Chal Charitable Trust. The name ‘Re-Chal,’ derived from Hindi words meaning ‘again walk,’ aptly reflects the organization’s mission of enabling individuals to overcome social and economic barriers hindering their mobility.

Inspired by her father, Cyril Robert Dsouza, a dedicated philanthropist, Nirma embarked on her journey of service to society. Her unwavering dedication was further nurtured by the unwavering support of her mother, Celestin Dsouza, who encouraged her pursuit of education and empowerment initiatives for the underprivileged.

Armed with an MSW degree from the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya Mangalore, along with multiple postgraduate degrees in Sociology and Psychology, Nirma’s extensive practical experience complements her academic progress. She has served in various capacities, including as a coordinator for child welfare initiatives, a lecturer, and a counsellor, leaving an indelible mark on the lives of those she has touched.

Beyond her professional endeavours, Nirma’s commitment to social welfare is evident through her active involvement in organizations such as Youth Quake, AICUF, and YSC/YSM, ICYM. Her dedication during the lockdown, where she tirelessly aided migrants in Bangalore, exemplifies her compassionate nature.

Recognized with prestigious awards such as the SAMAJ RATNA AWARD 2017 and the UNIVERSAL HARMONY WOMEN EMPOWERMENT AWARD 2020, Lalbi, who received help from Nirma for kidney transplantation, says, “I got a new life because of Nirma Akka. Basamma from Bijapur states, “I was helped by Nirma amma to get government support for my son’s medical expenses.”

Reflecting on her college days, Nirma’s classmates recall her unwavering commitment to serving the marginalized, displaying her innate compassion and dedication to social causes. Her decision to eschew conventional career paths in favour of serving in the social sector further underscores her unwavering commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

The Kittur Rani Chennamma Award 2024 bestowed upon Nirma Dsouza serves as a testament to her exemplary service and unwavering dedication to empowering communities and individuals in need. As she continues to forge ahead in her mission, Nirmaremains a shining example of compassion, resilience, and commitment to social change.