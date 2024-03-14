Rohan Estate Neermarga Hills: Where Nature Meets Comfort

Mangaluru: At the press meet held at Hotel Ocean Pearl, Mnagaluru on Thursday, 13 March 2024, Rohan Monteiro-the Managing Director/CEO of Rohan Corporation briefed the media about ROHAN ESTATE NEERMARGA HILLS, Mangaluru

Rohan Estate Neermarga Hills is being developed amidst the tranquil and picturesque surroundings of Neermarga, renowned for its natural beauty. It offers a blend of serene ambience and sophisticated amenities essential for a modern lifestyle.

Specialities:

• Well-equipped clubhouse

• 96 well-crafted plots

• 30 and 40 feet wide concrete roads

• Street lights

• Underground electric cables

• Roadside gardens

• Rainwater harvesting and water treatment plant

• Security system with 24/7 CCTV surveillance

• Mini-supermarket

• State-of-the-art swimming pool

• Well-equipped gymnasium

• Children’s play area

In a sprawling area of 9.48 acres, very close to Neermarga, the Rohan Estate residential complex is emerging. With 96 beautifully developed plots, it offers the ultimate gated community experience. Featuring wide concrete roads and efficient rainwater flow, along with sophisticated facilities including a rainwater harvesting system, Vastu-compliant plots are available to suit your preferences.

The Clubhouse at Rohan Estate boasts a state-of-the-art gym with all amenities. It’s not just a residential area; Rohan Estate, Neermarga Hills, provides a resort-like ambience with its natural beauty, serenity, and lush green surroundings. An impressive entrance gate and wide concrete roads ensure a hassle-free traffic experience throughout the complex.

Additionally, there are well-equipped internal drains, street lights, and separate drinking water connections for the community, with provisions for future connections by the Mangalore City Corporation. If you’re planning to build your house or luxury bungalow, you can start immediately, with experienced designers from Rohan Corporation available to assist with the design process.

The layout covers a vast area of 9.48 acres with 96 plots, monitored by high-resolution CCTV cameras. Interlocked footpaths for walking, a badminton court, a well-equipped gym, a modern swimming pool, a café, a mini-supermarket, a children’s play area, and more are part of the amenities offered.

This marks the first well-equipped housing development in Neermanga. Special emphasis has been placed on greenery along the roads throughout the community, with fruit and other plants planted on all sides of vacant land. Situated in a high area, the settlement enjoys a pleasant atmosphere, fresh air, and architectural features reminiscent of those found on the seacoast, tailored to meet the preferences of buyers.

Whereis Rohan Estate, Neermarga Hills:

Rohan Estate is situated in a pristine environment, just 200 meters from the Neermarga Junction near Mangalore. It is conveniently located 2 km from the Mangalore-Moodbidri Highway and 1.7 km from Cambridge School Neermarga. The Mangalore Junction Railway Station, located 8.3 km away, is also easily accessible from Rohan Estate.

Clubhouse featuring:

• A modern cafe

• Swimming pool

• State-of-the-art gym

• Children’s play area

• Mini-supermarket for shopping convenience

• Spacious area for yoga, meditation, get-together parties, and other activities

• Wide footpaths ideal for walking

Rohan Corporation is your partner for your dream home: Rohan Corporation stands as your partner in realizing your dream home. Setting itself apart from prevailing trends requires exceptional leadership and foresight. For at least three decades, Rohan Corporation has epitomized distinction within the construction industry. Renowned for its contributions to Mangalore’s real estate landscape, the corporation is esteemed as a reputable entity within the state.

Originating from the aspirations of a visionary entrepreneur, Rohan Monteiro, the company has evolved from a humble dream to Rohan Corporation India Private Limited. Monteiro’s journey has marked a significant chapter in Mangalore’s real estate narrative, introducing cutting-edge technology and facilities over the past three decades.

Specializing in the development of high-quality residential complexes, commercial buildings, and layouts, Rohan Corporation offers tailor-made solutions to its clientele in Mangalore and its environs. Across all its projects, Rohan Monteiro has adeptly prioritized customer feedback, shaping each endeavour to meet their discerning needs.

For more information please contact :

ROHAN CORPORATION

Rohan City, Main Road Bejai, Mangalore 575004

Ph: 98454 90100, 90363 92628, 98456 07725, 98456 07724

www.rohancorporation.in