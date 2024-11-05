MUDA case: K’taka HC issues notice to Siddaramaiah, next hearing on Nov 26

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with a plea seeking a CBI probe into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

Adjourning the hearing in the case to November 26, a bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, also issued notices to Siddaramaiah’s wife Parvathy, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and land owner J. Devaraju asking them to file an objection if they have any against the petition.

The bench directed the Karnataka Lokayukta to submit a report on the progress of the investigation in the case till November 25.

Public prosecutor B. N. Jagadish sought two weeks to file objections.

RTI activist Snehamayi Krisha on September 27 submitted a petition before the High Court demanding a CBI probe against CM Siddaramaiah.

Krishna had stated in his petition that he does not think Lokayukta can ensure a transparent probe.

He said that the Lokayukta institution comes under the state government, and officers are designated by the government. Therefore, he was not confident of a transparent and unbiased investigation into the case.

On Monday, the Karnataka Lokayukta served notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to appear on Wednesday for questioning in connection with the alleged irregularities.

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to be present at the Mysuru Lokayukta office on November 6 (Wednesday), sources confirmed on Monday.

The Mysuru Lokayukta had earlier grilled Parvathy, the second accused in the scam, for hours.

The Lokayukta sleuths had also probed CM Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law and Devaraju.

Siddaramaiah was the first accused, Parvathy the second accused, his brother-in-law the third accused and Devarju the fourth accused in the case.



