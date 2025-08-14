Multi-Crore Fraud Case: Four Cases Against Accused Roshan Saldanha Transferred Back to CID

Mangalore: In a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the multi-crore fraud case involving Roshan Saldanha, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG-IGP) P. Harishekaran has issued an order transferring four additional cases registered against the accused back to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The order, issued on Wednesday, marks a renewed focus on consolidating the investigation under a specialized agency.

Roshan Saldanha was initially apprehended by Mangalore police on allegations of defrauding numerous businessmen through deceptive loan schemes. Saldanha purportedly promised low-interest loans to potential borrowers, subsequently soliciting funds from them under the guise of stamp duty and other associated fees. However, the promised loans never materialized, resulting in substantial financial losses for the victims.

Following Saldanha’s arrest, a number of complaints were filed against him by aggrieved parties. The four cases now transferred to the CID were initially registered at the Mangalore CEN (Cyber, Economics and Narcotics) and Kankanady Town Police Stations. This transfer follows an earlier decision to assign one prior case against Saldanha to the CID, bringing the total number of cases under the CID’s purview to five.

The alleged fraudulent activities involve Roshan Saldanha, his wife Daphne Neetu D’Souza, and other individuals who are accused of collectively swindling a considerable sum of money from unsuspecting businessmen. The modus operandi involved enticing victims with the prospect of low-interest loans, collecting funds for purported stamp duty payments, and subsequently failing to disburse the promised loans.

In light of the gravity and scale of the alleged financial irregularities, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already initiated a parallel investigation based on the First Information Reports (FIRs) filed by law enforcement agencies. The ED’s involvement underscores the seriousness of the case and the potential for violations of financial regulations and money laundering laws. The transfer of these additional cases to the CID is expected to streamline the investigative process, enhance coordination between different law enforcement agencies, and expedite the pursuit of justice for the victims of the alleged fraud.