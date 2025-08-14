Minister Hebbalkar Accuses Election Commission of Pro-BJP Bias in Udupi

Udupi: Laxmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development and Udupi District In-charge, has levied serious allegations against the Central Election Commission, accusing the body of acting as an agent of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and actively supporting alleged voter fraud. The accusations were made during a candlelight protest organized by the Udupi District Congress Committees.

The demonstration, part of the “Voter Thieves, Step Down from Power” campaign, took place at the Gandhi statue near the Clock Tower. Addressing protestors, Minister Hebbalkar underscored the necessity of impartiality and fearlessness in the conduct of elections. “Elections must be conducted impartially and fearlessly,” she asserted, adding, “However, looking at the conduct of the Election Commission, it is like the fence itself is grazing the field.” This statement implies that the Election Commission is failing to maintain the neutrality required of its position.

Hebbalkar alleged that the BJP, in collaboration with the Election Commission, is actively subverting constitutional rights, seeking electoral victories through unlawful methods. She urged citizens to join the opposition against the party’s alleged malpractices.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, has exposed the Election Commission’s misdeeds in detail, with evidence,” Hebbalkar stated, elaborating on alleged irregularities such as instances of individuals purportedly voting multiple times, a direct violation of constitutional principles. “While the Constitution grants every citizen one vote, here there are examples of a single person voting four times.”

The Minister extended her criticisms to BJP leaders at the Centre, accusing them of voter fraud and of utilizing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) department to target opposition figures. She further claimed that a voter list requested by Rahul Gandhi following the elections was withheld. Hebbalkar also accused state BJP leaders of disseminating false propaganda in an attempt to undermine the Congress party’s efforts. “The BJP, which is killing democracy, must be taught a fitting lesson in the days to come,” she concluded.

The demonstration was attended by several prominent figures, including former MP Jayaprakash Hegde, District Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, and leaders Prasad Kanchan, Ramesh Kanchan, Harish Kini, Kishan Hegde Kolakebail, and Ganesh Nergi. The protest highlights escalating tensions and accusations surrounding the integrity of the electoral process and the role of the Election Commission.