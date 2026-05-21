Mumbai Cyber Police freeze Rs 101 crore in fraud funds in five months; Rs 491 crore saved since 2022

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough in the fight against cybercrime, the Mumbai Cyber Police, in coordination with the 1930 Cyber Helpline and the Crime Branch, successfully froze and secured more than Rs 101.39 crore lost to online fraud between January and May.

Officials said the achievement is especially significant as cybercriminals continue to target citizens using increasingly sophisticated and innovative methods. However, prompt reporting by victims and swift technical coordination enabled authorities to intercept large amounts before they could be transferred or withdrawn.

Launched by Mumbai Police on May 17, 2022, the 1930 Cyber Helpline has emerged as a crucial support system for victims of digital fraud. The helpline receives complaints related to various forms of cybercrime, including share trading and investment fraud, digital arrest scams, online task fraud, fake job offers, debit and credit card fraud, and phishing and OTP-based scams.

According to officials, once a complaint is received, officers at the helpline immediately coordinate with nodal officers of banks, digital wallets, merchants, and payment gateways across the country. This rapid coordination helps authorities freeze suspicious accounts before fraudsters can transfer or withdraw the money.

Official data revealed that between January 1 and May 19, the 1930 helpline received a total of 2,55,092 calls. Of these, police successfully placed the defrauded funds on hold in 30,302 cases.

Authorities said that a total of Rs 101.39 crore was saved during these five months, resulting in a success rate of approximately 25.68 per cent. Officials described the achievement as a major milestone, noting that in nearly one out of every four cases, police managed to freeze the funds in time.

In addition, cumulative data from May 2022 to May 2026 shows that the Mumbai Police Cyber Team has successfully frozen and recovered approximately Rs 491.57 crore lost in cyber fraud cases over the last four years.

Police officials stated that the figures reflect the development of a strong cyber response framework, supported by rapid action, technical surveillance, and close coordination with banking and financial networks.

Mumbai Police have urged citizens to immediately contact the 1930 helpline in case of cyber fraud, suspicious links, fraudulent calls, or financial scams. Officials emphasised that timely reporting plays a crucial role in increasing the chances of recovering or freezing the defrauded funds.