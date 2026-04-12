Must act now to implement women quota before 2029 polls, Rijiju tells Kharge

New Delhi: Countering Congress’ allegation that the government is “hurrying” the implementation of the Women’s Reservation (Amendment) Bill, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday that not acting now may make the quota’s implementation by 2029 general elections difficult.

“If we don’t act now, it is possible that women’s reservation may not be implemented in time for the 2029 elections,” Union Minister Rijiju said, offering to respond to some of the concerns raised by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kharge’s letter came in the backdrop of the Union government proposing a Special Session of Parliament next week to deliberate on and pass the Bill.

He disagreed with Kharge’s allegation that the special session of Parliament was convened without consulting the Opposition.

Urging the Congress President to join efforts to move forward with necessary amendments, Union Minister Rijiju said, “Should we allow a possible delay in implementation or make our best efforts to meet the expectations of the people to implement it as soon as possible?”

“In our humble view, this is the most appropriate and logical moment to move forward with the necessary amendments,” the Union Minister added.

Union Minister Rijiju also dismissed the Rajya Sabha Opposition leader’s allegations of the Central government not consulting the Opposition on the key legislation.

“I must respectfully disagree with any suggestion that the Government has not engaged with the Opposition. As early as March 16, 2026, I had written a letter seeking time for detailed discussion,” he said.

“Further, I had a personal discussion with you and Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip of the Congress Party in Rajya Sabha, on this issue during the latest Budget Session. On March 26, 2026 itself, I had replied to you and pointed out that any delay in starting the process of implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam would hamper our goal of its timely operationalisation,” he added.

The Union Minister said, “To place the facts on record, multiple formal meetings have been held since March 19, 2026, with all major opposition parties and partners in the NDA. We have held consultation with the Samajwadi Party, the DMK, and with leaders of YSRCP, NCP, Shiv Sena-UBT, AIMIM and BJD.”

He said the Union government remains fully open to sitting with “you and your colleagues for any further discussion you may desire, since our objective is the same — earliest possible implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam”.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister said, “The issue of women’s reservations has been under discussion for nearly three decades with all views expressed and various commitments made. We are all united on its core objective. Any further delay would mean denying women their rightful place in the decision-making process of our country.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government will require support from opposition parties to secure the two-thirds majority needed for the passage of the Constitutional amendment in Parliament.

The proposed legislation seeks to delink the implementation of women’s reservation from the 2027 Census and instead base it on the 2011 Census, in a move aimed at ensuring that the quota comes into effect before the 2029 general elections.