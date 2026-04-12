PM Modi’s deft handling ensuring LPG supplies during conflict: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the country’s growing stature at the global stage, highlighting the Union government’s deft handling of LPG supplies despite the impact of the West Asia conflict.

Addressing a public gathering in his Parliamentary constituency here, he said, “A drastic change has come about in other nations’ perception about India.”

He credited the wisdom of PM Modi, quick decision-making of the Union government for development, and contribution of citizens for the growing stature of India at the global stage.

“From being among ‘fragile five’ economies in 2014 to be among the top four economies, the country’s achievement cannot be undermined,” Defence Minister Singh said.

Touching upon the issue of the West Asian conflict, the Defence Minister noted, “India has played a very balanced role during the crisis.”

He said all countries have faced the strain of disruption in LPG and fuel supplies due to the conflict but, comparatively, the impact in India has been minimal.

“Fuel prices have been raised sharply in almost all countries but not here,” the Defence Minister added.

Rajnath Singh credited PM Modi for managing the country’s affairs deftly to shield citizens from the impact of the conflict, adding that the uncertainties over it may continue till peace talks succeed.

“But India’s diplomatic achievement can be appreciated from the fact that its LPG tankers are managing to emerge from the conflict zone regularly,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh visited the Uttar Pradesh Assembly museum to relieve the memories of his own political days as the Chief Minister of the state in the House.

“Today, I had the opportunity to learn and understand the glorious history of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly and its rich democratic traditions in a new form. The audio-visual museum established within the premises has presented this heritage in an extremely impressive manner, which has deeply impressed me,” he wrote on social media platform X.

“This experience has truly been a special journey of memories for me. I am pleased that the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is continuously making commendable efforts to strengthen democratic values and raise public awareness,” Defence Minister Singh said.

“I urge the people of the state to visit this museum at least once. For this initiative, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Uttar Pradesh government, especially to the Speaker of the Assembly, Satish Mahana ji,” he wrote.