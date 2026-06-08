Must ensure farmers get loan waiver, stringent conditions need correction: Sharad Pawar

Baramati: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar on Monday emphasised the need to modify the restrictive conditions in the government’s Rs 36,585 crore loan waiver scheme to ensure actual benefits reach the farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, Pawar advocated for a dialogue-based approach rather than outright rejection of government policies.

Highlighting that there are no major elections scheduled for the next three years, Pawar stressed the importance of keeping all stakeholders united.

Commenting on the complexities of the government’s loan waiver scheme, he said, “The loan waiver scheme comes with certain conditions that are causing hurdles. Often, when a government makes a decision, the public may not agree with its framework. However, in a democracy, it is essential to establish a healthy dialogue to correct these flaws. That is all I would say.”

He further urged the Chief Minister to coordinate with Central authorities to iron out these wrinkles. “Instead of adopting a stance to completely discard the policy just because it has certain loopholes, the focus should be on how the Chief Minister can liaise with the relevant Central authorities to amend these conditions and ensure that farmers successfully receive the loan waiver,” Pawar clarified.

Pawar’s statement comes when the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar farm loan waiver scheme will benefit 55.72 lakh farmers in the state, and will completely clear the land records (Satbara) of nearly 16.74 lakh farmers. However, the state government has laid down strict conditions, and has mandated severe exclusion filters.

According to the cabinet decision, current or former Ministers, Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha/Rajya Sabha), Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) or Legislative Council (MLC), and leaders of local government bodies are excluded from the scheme. All working and retired officers/employees of Central and State government departments with a gross monthly salary/pension exceeding Rs 25,000 (excluding former military personnel) will not be eligible to get the benefits under the scheme.

Employees of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), cooperative banks, and sugar factories drawing monthly payouts above Rs 25,000 won’t be part of the scheme. Further, any individuals generating non-agricultural income who file regular income tax will not be entitled to be a beneficiary of the scheme.

Expressing deep concern over the agricultural distress in the region, Pawar revealed that a team of experts had already assessed the ground reality. “I have received the assessment report. Banana and sugarcane crops have suffered massive damage. We had dispatched a team of experts from the Vasantdada Sugar Institute, and they have submitted their written findings and recommendations after inspecting the affected areas. While the scientists have completed their visit, the ultimate execution does not lie in our hands,” he added.

On the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi, Pawar said, “Today is a review meeting. We will convene key leaders again in eight to ten days to find a way forward. I am confident a solution will be reached. The core strategy for today’s meeting is to ensure that no member takes an extreme stance. Representing our party, Supriya Sule has attended the meeting, and the outcome will be clear by this evening. Following that, we will sit in Delhi, deliberate, and work towards a resolution.”

Following major national elections, the opposition coalition is focusing on long-term strategy and internal cohesion. Pawar emphasised “avoiding extreme stances” to keep diverse regional parties aligned without public friction.