‘My flag will soon fly across Bengal’: Humayun Kabir on forming new party

Murshidabad: Suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir on Monday said that his party’s flag will soon be seen across West Bengal, asserting that he would continue to work for the common people of the state despite his break with the ruling party.

Kabir, the MLA from the Bharatpur Assembly constituency in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district, is set to announce his new political party later in the day formally.

Speaking to IANS, Kabir said, “I am happy, I am giving a new message for the public to work. So, the common man of Bengal, the population, I will give the morning message to all the people. My aim for the next day is to work for the common man. I will face every challenge that comes in front of me to accomplish my goal.”

Along with the party’s launch, Kabir will also announce the names of its office-bearers and some district presidents. He has claimed that the new political outfit plans to contest more than 100 Assembly constituencies in the state elections scheduled for next year.

The suspended legislator said he was confident that candidates of his new party would secure a substantial number of seats, making it a significant factor in the formation of the next state cabinet after the polls.

Expressing optimism ahead of the announcement, Kabir said that the party’s flag, which is to be unveiled later on Monday, would soon be flown across the length and breadth of the state.

“I haven’t unveiled my flag yet, so it hasn’t been given to anyone. Today, I will reveal it. Soon, it will fly across Bengal in Kolkata, Kakdip, Cooch Behar, Alipur, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Malda, and across the state. As far as Murshidabad is concerned, this is my birthplace, and I have a special connection to it. My party’s flag being flown here is confirmed,” Kabir told IANS.

The announcement is scheduled to be made from Mirzapur, located close to Beldanga, which also houses the site of the proposed Babri Mosque planned by Kabir.

He further said that the event would begin at noon on Monday and continue till 3 p.m.

“An announcement will be made regarding my party’s office-bearers during this event. Al Haaj Haji from West Medinipur is a good acquaintance of mine. He has expressed his willingness to take on the responsibility of the new party. His name will be announced,” Kabir added.

He also said that he would soon take out a roadshow from Berhampore along with his supporters.

While Kabir has not officially disclosed the name of his new party, a person close to him said that two names are under consideration — the Indian Conservative Party and the Janata Unnayan Party.

The suspended Trinamool Congress legislator has also indicated his preferred choices for the party symbol. According to him, his first preference is “table”, followed by “twin roses”.

“If I do not get either of the two, I will think of the third option,” he said.

Kabir was officially suspended from the Trinamool Congress earlier this month after being censured by the party leadership on multiple occasions.

The suspension came days before the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the proposed Babri Mosque was held at Beldanga on December 6. The proposed mosque is intended to replicate the original structure that stood in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, before it was demolished on December 5, 1992.