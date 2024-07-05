Nadda to attend UP state executive meeting on July 14

Lucknow: BJP President J. P. Nadda will pay his first visit to the state capital after the Lok Sabha elections to attend the organisation’s state executive meeting on July 14.

The party’s below-average performance in UP was one of the reasons behind the BJP failing to reach the 272 mark in the Lok Sabha on its own.

All district presidents will attend the day-long meeting along with other office bearers of the party at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

“Apart from routine things, much will be discussed at the closed-door meeting between the national president and senior office bearers of the state,” said a senior BJP leader.

“The party’s performance in this Lok Sabha poll in the state and reasons for the poor show will be discussed at the closed-door meeting with the national president of the party,” he added.

The state president of the party will also share details of the review of the party’s performance in all 80 Lok Sabha seats.

“The BJP president will come here for the first time after the formation of NDA government at the Centre to attend the state executive meeting on July 14,” said Hero Bajpai, state BJP spokesperson.

“Political agenda, farmers’ and women’s issues and membership drive will be discussed at the day-long state executive meeting among other issues,” he added. After the poll results, the BJP had constituted 40 teams of two members each who visited all 80 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state with a focus on those seats that the party lost.