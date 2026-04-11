Nari Shakti Vandan Bill: Karnataka BJP to launch 10-day awareness drive

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill, a Parliament session will be held to discuss the implementation of women’s reservation. In this context, a 10-day awareness campaign will be conducted across Karnataka to educate women about their rights, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, announced.

Speaking at a press conference held on Saturday at the State BJP Office in Bengaluru, she appealed to political parties to accept the Women’s Reservation Bill. She expressed hope that in the future, experts from various fields would be identified and given tickets. She also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in implementing women’s reservation.

She noted that women’s reservation had been a long-standing demand and aspiration. There had been doubts about whether it would ever be realised. Recalling events from around 15 years ago, she said that when the bill was discussed in Parliament, some political parties had torn up copies of the bill and strongly opposed it.

She added that both opposition mindset and hostility towards women’s reservation were evident in Parliament at the time.

The bill was later shelved, and during the 10-year tenure of the UPA government, it was not brought forward. After Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he emphasised women’s empowerment across educational, social, and economic sectors, she said.

Highlighting Karnataka’s achievements, she pointed out that gram panchayats led by women presidents had shown excellent performance and received awards.

Responding to a question, she said that political parties are expected to give priority to existing representatives while allocating Parliament tickets, and that the process of identifying candidates should begin now.

She alleged that Congress is wearing “yellow glasses,” seeing everything through the lens of elections.

Shobha Karandlaje said she does not believe the Women’s Reservation Bill will impact state elections. She also demanded clarity from AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge on whether he opposes the bill itself or merely its discussion at this time.

Answering another question, the Union Minister said that during the time when late Indira Gandhi was Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was leading the UPA, discussions on women’s reservation took place, but what was seen was “crocodile tears.” She alleged that at times they opposed it.

She further claimed that for Congress, only Priyanka Gandhi Vadra matters, and there is no need for other women to come forward. According to her, the party’s mindset is that Priyanka Gandhi should be promoted, while opportunities for other women are not necessary.

Shobha Karandlaje opined that apart from Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress does not want ordinary women to enter Parliament, and urged the party to change this mindset.

State Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula said that the Prime Minister has taken the initiative to bring the Nari Shakti Vandan Act and extended congratulations.

She announced that women’s conventions would be organised in all districts by the Mahila Morcha. A signature campaign will also be conducted. The campaign will begin on Sunday in KR Puram in Bengaluru under the leadership of Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and will be expanded across the state.

She added that a missed call campaign is being launched to support the bill, and press conferences will be held at the divisional level. Youth Morcha will also organise bike and scooter rallies.

State BJP Vice Presidents Malavika Avinash and Rupali Naik, State Mahila Morcha President C. Manjula and State spokesperson Surabhi Hodigere were present.