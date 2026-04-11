Over 20 senior K’taka MLAs to visit Delhi to meet high command amid reshuffle buzz

Bengaluru: Amid speculation over a cabinet reshuffle, more than 20 senior MLAs of the ruling Congress in Karnataka are planning a visit to Delhi to meet the party high command, a move that has gained significance against the backdrop of the leadership tussle between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar.

The Congress government has completed three years in power, and senior MLAs who have been elected three to five times are sensing an opportunity. They have decided to place their demands before AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and the national leadership.

Congress insiders revealed that the proposed cabinet reshuffle could become another flashpoint between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, as both have reportedly prepared their own lists accommodating their supporters. In addition, party sources stated that the high command has also prepared a separate list.

Reacting to the development, seven-time MLA and Special Representative of the Karnataka Government in Delhi, T.B. Jayachandra, said in Bengaluru on Saturday that those planning to visit Delhi are senior and experienced MLAs who have contributed significantly to the party.

“MLAs who have been elected three, four, and five times have come together, held a meeting, and decided to go to Delhi. This cabinet under the Congress government has completed three years, and two years of its term remain. In the event of changes in governance, we are putting forward our candidature. We are not approaching the high command through any intermediaries,” Jayachandra clarified.

“We are going to meet our own high command leader from Karnataka, AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge,” he added.

He said the cabinet reshuffle should be based on political calculations and noted that nothing can be said with certainty in politics. “As we approach the 2028 Assembly elections, it is important to fulfil the aspirations of party workers,” he maintained.

“We have discussed our strategy to present our case before the high command. The final decision rests with them. There is no question of dissatisfaction or acting in favour of anyone. The three-year term has ended, and we are requesting that opportunities be given to others,” he said.

He added that the demand by junior MLAs and MLCs for cabinet posts is not unreasonable. “All 140 legislators and MLCs have a chance to become ministers. Ultimately, the high command will decide who will go to the cabinet and who should be dropped. They will consider caste equations and other criteria,” he said, adding that social justice would also be taken into account.

Jayachandra stated that the discretion for cabinet expansion rests with the Chief Minister and that the matter has been brought to his notice. “The Chief Minister is aware of the Delhi trip and has accepted the demand with an open mind,” he said.

“There is no confusion regarding the leadership. The matter is being discussed internally and will be resolved,” he added. “I am leaving for Delhi tomorrow (Sunday) morning. Many others will join me in Delhi by the evening. All of us will meet in Delhi on Monday (April 13) morning. I am confident that a cabinet reshuffle will take place. It cannot be predicted how things will unfold, but naturally, there will be changes,” Jayachandra said.