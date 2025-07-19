Narrow Escape for DK Shivakumar as his escort vehicle overturns in Karnataka

Mandya: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar had a narrow escape as his escort vehicle overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday.

Two personnel in the vehicle sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred near TM Hosur in Gowdahalli, on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Srirangapatna town in Karnataka’s Mandya district.

The escort vehicle reportedly hit a road divider and overturned.

The two injured individuals have been admitted to a hospital in Mysuru city.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi stated that the incident occurred around 2.30 p.m.

The vehicle was part of the convoy heading towards Bengaluru, ahead of the Deputy Chief Minister’s car, after the conclusion of the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ in Mysuru.

“It was the front pilot vehicle. Due to rain, it skidded slightly and hit the divider. As the vehicle was moving at a high speed, after hitting the median, it jumped off to the opposite side of the expressway. Fortunately, no vehicle was passing through that stretch at the time, and a major tragedy was averted,” he said.

Deputy CM Shivakumar and the rest of the convoy stopped briefly after the incident.

Authorities immediately arranged an alternative vehicle for the affected staff, he added.

The police have taken up the matter for further investigation.

In Mysuru, Shivakumar participated in the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of 56 projects worth Rs 2,297.88 crore and the inauguration of 18 projects worth Rs 280.15 crore.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge were also present on the occasion.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ programme was aimed at countering the BJP’s “misinformation” campaign.

Notably, in 2023, Shivakumar had a narrow escape after the glass of his chopper broke after a bird hit.



