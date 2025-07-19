Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles by Ganesh Shenoy wins 2025 Regal Summit Book Award

Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles by Ganesh K. Shenoy, published by APK Publishers, has received the 2025 Regal Summit Book Award in the Short Story Collection category. This international literary award, judged through a blind, merit-based process, honours originality and excellence in contemporary writing.

Shenoy’s collection features 153 meticulously crafted drabbles—micro-stories of 100 words—showcasing his ability to distill complex emotions and narratives into a compact literary form. The themes explored are deeply human: desire, faith, fear, identity, mortality, and redemption. Shenoy also uses his stories to challenge cultural norms, religious orthodoxy, and inherited belief systems, offering an introspective and often provocative lens on modern life.

A native of Mangalore and a longtime resident of Qatar, Shenoy is also known for his award-winning novel Seginus, The Eternal Time Traveller, his world records in miniature painting, and his association with the Kinetic Pointillism art movement. His creative work draws heavily from philosophical traditions, including Theosophy and mysticism. He currently works as Head of HR at Teyseer Services Company in Qatar.

Shadows of Desire & 152 Drabbles is available on Amazon and through the APK Publishers online store.

The Regal Summit Book Award remains a distinguished no-fee competition, committed to recognizing powerful and original voices in today’s literary landscape. You can check out the list of winners, including Ganesh, on their website.