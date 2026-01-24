National Girl Child Day: Empowering girls central to PM Modi’s governance vision

New Delhi, : On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, the popular X handle ‘Modi Archive’ (@modiarchive) highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sustained focus on empowering girls, stressing that strengthening daughters is central to nation building.

The post underlined how this belief has consistently shaped PM Modi’s public life and governance approach, influencing national priorities across education, sports, and innovation.

Sharing a detailed message on X, ‘Modi Archive’ wrote: “On #NationalGirlChildDay, India recognises that empowering daughters strengthens the nation. This belief has guided the public life and governance approach of Narendra Modi. His consistent focus on the girl child has shaped national priorities and thinking.”

The post also spotlighted the journey of Tarushi Gaur, a young taekwondo achiever from Chandigarh, as an example of how this vision has translated into real impact.

Tarushi began doing taekwondo at the age of four, and her journey has been marked by discipline, determination and passion. Over the years, she won medals at national school games, federation tournaments and CBSE nationals, eventually becoming a Guinness World Record holder.

In 2022, significantly on National Girl Child Day itself, Tarushi was conferred the Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar by Prime Minister Modi. Recalling the experience, she said the interaction with the Prime Minister left a lasting impression on her.

“Though he is the Prime Minister, he is still so down to earth and deeply rooted in our culture. He interacts with us kids with so much enthusiasm,” Tarushi said.

She described the award ceremony as a defining moment in her life. “The best moment of my life was receiving the Rashtriya Bal Shakti Puraskar from the Prime Minister and having a live interaction with PM Modi,” she added.

Tarushi said the Prime Minister’s words motivated her to keep pushing forward. “The Prime Minister inspired me that day that we do not need to stop and that we must keep working hard,” she said, adding that his presence made young awardees feel comfortable. “His aura is so friendly that we did not hesitate at all to interact with our PM.”

The post noted that many girls who were initially nervous during the ceremony found encouragement and confidence through the Prime Minister’s warmth and simplicity. Telecast live and shown across schools, the event motivated countless young girls by showing them what they, too, could achieve.

Referring to flagship initiatives such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Kanya Kelavani, and sustained support for girls in education, sports, science, and innovation, the post emphasised that empowering girls remains a cornerstone of governance.

Reflecting this broader focus, Tarushi said, “Our Prime Minister focuses a lot on the girl child and works towards taking them towards progress in both sports and education. For this, he has brought many schemes.”

The message concluded by noting that National Girl Child Day is not merely a celebration, but a reminder to believe in daughters, support their ambitions, and ensure equal opportunities, because when girls progress, the nation progresses.