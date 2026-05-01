National Synodal Assembly 2026 Begins in Bangalore: Church in India Gathers as ‘Synodal Pilgrims of Hope’

Bangalore: The Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) inaugurated its National Synodal Assembly 2026 on 1 May at St. John’s Medical College, Bangalore, bringing together over 195 delegates from across the country under the theme “Synodal Pilgrims of Hope.”

This significant gathering forms part of the global synodal process initiated in 2021 by Pope Francis, inviting the People of God worldwide to journey together in communion, participation, and mission. In India, this journey has been marked by extensive consultations at diocesan, regional, and national levels.

The assembly drew broad participation, including 2 Cardinals, 25 Bishops, 65 Priests, over 20 women religious, and more than 100 lay faithful, including youth and women leaders, reflecting the Church’s commitment to wider participation and shared responsibility in discernment and mission.

The gathering commenced with a solemn inaugural Eucharistic celebration presided over by Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, President of the CCBI. In his homily, Cardinal Ferrão described the Assembly as a moment of grace and discernment and called the delegates to walk together as a synodal Church rooted in prayer, listening, and missionary witness. In his homily, he emphasised the centrality of the Risen Christ in the Church’s mission and called all the faithful to become courageous witnesses of the Gospel. Drawing inspiration from the Resurrection and the conversion of St Paul, he reminded delegates that every baptized person is called to proclaim Christ courageously in today’s world. Highlighting the example of St Joseph the Worker, he underscored the dignity of labour and the call to holiness in daily life.

The formal inauguration began with the invocation of the Holy Spirit through Veni Creator Spiritus and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Welcoming the delegates, the deputy Secretary General Fr. Stephen Alathara described the assembly as “a spiritual journey” and “a moment of God’s grace.”

In his presidential address, Cardinal Ferrão recalled the publication of the CCBI Pastoral Plan, “Journeying Towards a Synodal Church: Mission 2033,” and invited all delegates to build upon the vision articulated at the 36th Plenary Assembly held in Bhubaneswar in 2025. Four key themes have been selected for focused reflection from the sixteen pastoral priorities identified. Delegates will engage in prayerful discernment through spiritual conversation, reflecting on four pastoral priorities: interreligious dialogue and peacebuilding; inclusion of the excluded; poverty and integral ecology; and accompanying children and youth.

Proceedings of the Assembly are guided by the method of spiritual conversation, fostering prayerful listening, dialogue, and communal discernment under the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Delegates are reflecting on how to translate synodal principles into concrete pastoral action at all levels of Church life.

The Assembly also looks ahead to the Jubilee Year 2033, marking two thousand years of the Redemption, as a horizon for renewed missionary commitment. It reaffirms the importance of collaboration among bishops, clergy, religious, and laity, with particular emphasis on the active participation of women and young people.

The synodal process will continue beyond this Assembly, with further consultations scheduled in September 2026 and culminating in the 38th Plenary Assembly of the CCBI in January 2027.

Through prayer, dialogue, and shared discernment, the National Synodal Assembly seeks to strengthen the Church’s mission in India as a communion of believers journeying together in hope.