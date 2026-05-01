Six of a family killed as car hits stationary truck in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six members of a family were killed when a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked truck on Outer Ring Road (ORR) on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday.

The accident occurred near ORR Exit 16 at Shamshabad.

According to police, the speeding car hit the truck from behind. Such was the impact of the collision that the Wagon R car got stuck under the truck.

Six people travelling in the car were killed on the spot, while a woman was critically injured. The deceased includes two children and a woman.

Alerted by the passerby, police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation. The rescue workers had a tough time extricating the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle.

The injured was admitted to a nearby hospital, where her condition is stated to be critical.

The police shifted bodies to the government-run Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Hailing from the Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, the victims were all residing at Sanathnagar in Hyderabad. They were returning to Hyderabad after darshan at Yadagirigutta temple.

One of the witnesses told the media persons on the spot that they pulled out a woman who was crying for help. She was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance.

A crane was pressed into service to pull out the mangled car from under the truck.

Chevella Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Goutam and other senior officials visited the spot. An officer said they have registered a case and are taking up the investigation.

Police suspected that the person driving the car might have dozed off, resulting in the crash.

The 158-km-long ORR has been witnessing a series of fatal accidents, raising concern among road users.

The accidents on the eight-lane road have claimed more than 375 lives in the last five years.