National Synodal Assembly Day 2: Focus on Youth, Ecology, and Social Justice

Bengaluru: The second day of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CCBI) National Synodal Assembly, operating under the overarching theme of “Synodal Pilgrimage of Hope,” commenced with a solemn Eucharistic celebration led by Archbishop Peter Machado of Bengaluru. In his homily, Archbishop Machado implored the participants to maintain steadfast roots in Christ, whom he identified as “the way,” and to proceed in unity as pilgrims imbued with hope. Drawing parallels to the narrative of the journey to Emmaus, he reminded the assembly that Christ consistently accompanies His followers, particularly during periods of uncertainty, and advocated for a reinvigorated dedication to serving the impoverished and marginalized segments of society. The synodal journey was formally entrusted to the intercessory prayers of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

The day’s deliberations were primarily oriented around two pivotal themes: the well-being and pastoral care of youth and children, and the intertwined issues of poverty and ecology.

The session dedicated to youth accompaniment, expertly moderated by Fr. Suresh Mathew, underscored the critical importance of providing age-appropriate pastoral care. Presenters Sunil Antony Thomas and Shoy Thomas jointly emphasized the necessity of implementing robust safeguarding measures, including comprehensive awareness programs, the establishment of strong and reliable reporting systems, and the unwavering enforcement of a zero-tolerance policy concerning abuse. Highlighting the principle that “relationships transform while programs educate,” they urged the cultivation of authentic witness, the fostering of deeper belonging, and the implementation of layered accompaniment strategies encompassing peer support networks, mentorship initiatives, and dedicated pastoral guidance. The assembly further emphasized the significance of robust collaboration between families and parishes, the empowerment of young individuals to assume leadership positions within the Church, and the necessity of fostering meaningful engagement in the digital sphere.

The subsequent session, which addressed integral ecology and social inequality and was moderated by Olinda Timms, focused on the inherent interconnectedness of environmental and social concerns. Jean D’Cunha, drawing upon the teachings of Laudato Si’, implored delegates to cultivate attentiveness to “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor,” advocating for the adoption of sustainable lifestyles and the pursuit of ecological justice. Arlene Manoharan underscored the widening disparity between economic growth and the persistence of poverty, noting that deprivation extends beyond mere income to encompass access to dignity, education, and essential healthcare services. Delegates were challenged to respond with concrete and actionable strategies rooted in principles of justice and inclusion.

The day’s proceedings were brought to a close with periods of contemplative silence, communal prayer, spiritual conversation, and Eucharistic adoration, as participants continued to discern pathways for fostering a more inclusive, just, and missionary-focused Church within the Indian context.