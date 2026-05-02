Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain Hosts Inaugural Mangalorean Food Fiesta

Manama, Bahrain: The Karnataka Social Club-Bahrain, a prominent community organization with a legacy spanning over five decades, proudly hosted its inaugural Mangalorean Food Fiesta on Friday, May 1st. The event provided a dynamic platform for the Mangalorean diaspora to embrace their heritage and reminisce about their hometown, Mangalore.

The festivities began with a spirited Throwball competition, which drew over 50 participants. Senior club members energetically joined the contest, showcasing remarkable vitality and camaraderie as they played alongside younger participants.

A central highlight of the fiesta was the diverse culinary offerings presented at the food pavilion. Attendees had the opportunity to savor an array of authentic Mangalorean delicacies, including traditional dishes such as Pork Bafat, Sorpotel, Kube Mutli, and Sannas. Recognizing the growing emphasis on healthy living, a dedicated counter was established to provide health-conscious attendees with nutritious food options.

In addition to the culinary delights, the event featured several stalls offering a variety of games and skill-based activities, providing entertainment for attendees of all ages.

Following the gastronomic experiences, attendees were treated to an invigorating showcase of talent on stage. Club members presented an hour-long program of continuous dance performances and musical renditions, captivating the audience with their artistic abilities.

In a gesture of appreciation, members who volunteered as food servers or contributed as well-wishers were honored with fresh roses, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the event’s success.

The Mangalorean Food Fiesta culminated in a traditional “Baila” session, featuring iconic tracks from the legendary Ms. Lorna and contemporary artists such as 7 Notes and Godgodo. The lively music and dance created an atmosphere reminiscent of traditional Mangalorean weddings, evoking cherished memories of home. According to feedback received, the evening was a resounding success, leaving attendees with fond recollections of Mangalore and its rich cultural traditions.