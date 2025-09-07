National Workshop Empowers AMRAT Sisters with Social Media and Communication Skills

Mangaluru: A comprehensive four-day national workshop focused on equipping members of Amrat Talitha Kum India (AMRAT) with essential social media and communication skills concluded on Saturday at the Sandesha Foundation, Mangaluru. The workshop, conducted in two cohorts, aimed to enhance participants’ creativity, foster practical learning, and promote mission-driven communication strategies.

Participants hailed from diverse regions across India, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. United by their active engagement in grassroots initiatives, these individuals are dedicated to combating human trafficking and fostering safe and dignified migration practices within their respective communities.

The program commenced with an inaugural address by Sr. Jyothi BS, the National Coordinator of AMRAT. Sr. Jyothi emphasized the importance of utilizing social media “responsibly and innovatively” to amplify the voices of vulnerable populations and to bolster advocacy efforts in the realm of human rights.

Fr. Sudeep Paul MSFS, Director of Sandesha Foundation, provided an insightful orientation, reminding participants that media, when wielded thoughtfully, serve as “a pathway for awareness, advocacy, and social transformation.”

The workshop sessions, expertly led by Fr. Sudeep Paul MSFS, Fr. Edwin Vaz SVD, and Fr. Sunil, blended theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical application. Participants were exposed to a broad spectrum of tools and techniques, including:

Digital Storytelling and Reporting: Participants learned to meticulously document field experiences with clarity, empathy, and accuracy.

Photography and Videography: The sessions covered camera and mobile phone techniques for capturing compelling visual narratives, encompassing essential elements of framing, lighting, and editing.

Poster and Flyer Design: Practical training was provided on user-friendly platforms such as Canva and Photoshop, enabling participants to create impactful visuals for campaigns and awareness initiatives.

Scriptwriting and Short Reels: Participants explored the process of planning, scripting, and executing short-format videos designed to resonate with online audiences.

AI Tools in Communication: The workshop facilitated experimentation with emerging digital tools for design, content generation, and media production to enhance reach and effectiveness.

Cyber Security and Ethical Media Practices: Participants were equipped with the knowledge necessary to protect digital data, ensure privacy, and adhere to responsible guidelines when engaging with online platforms.

The workshop placed significant emphasis on practice-based learning. Participants were actively involved in producing news reports, designing posters and flyers, creating short videos and reels, and experimenting with AI-powered applications. A culminating creative showcase allowed participants to present their work, demonstrating how technical skills could be effectively tailored to their grassroots mission. The workshop placed significant emphasis on practice-based learning. Participants were actively involved in producing news reports, designing posters and flyers, creating short videos and reels, and experimenting with AI-powered applications. A culminating creative showcase allowed participants to present their work, demonstrating how technical skills could be effectively tailored to their grassroots mission.

In his valedictory address, Fr. Sudeep Paul emphasized that the training extended beyond the acquisition of technical skills, focusing also on fortifying conviction and purpose.

“Your pen, your camera, your smartphone—these are instruments to give voice to the voiceless, expose hidden realities, build awareness, and inspire action,” he told the sisters. He encouraged participants to embrace their role as communicators of change and to leverage digital platforms with confidence and creativity.

The workshop concluded with a commissioning ceremony, symbolically affirming the participants as responsible communicators and advocates.

Empowered with renewed energy, enhanced skills, and a heightened sense of mission, the sisters returned to their respective states, ready to harness the power of media as a tool for empowerment, awareness, and social change in their ongoing fight against human trafficking.