National Workshop on Low-Cost Moulage Preparation at Father Muller

Mangalore: Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay, in collaboration with the Father Muller Simulation and Skill Centre, units of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, successfully inaugurated a one-day national workshop titled “Crafting Clinical Realism” on Low-Cost Moulage Preparation on April 10, 2026, at the Muller Mini Hall, Kankanady. The workshop also marked the 10th anniversary celebration of the Simulation Lab. Notably, this workshop marks the second standalone moulage workshop of its kind conducted independently in the country, facilitated by the same expert resource persons who led the first workshop at AIIMS Guwahati.

The inaugural ceremony began with the lighting of the traditional lamp in the presence of dignitaries: Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director FMCI, Rev. Fr. Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator FMNCT, Dr. Dinkar Pai, Chief Guest, Mr. Hemanth, Guest of Honour, Dr. Reena Wilma Frank, Organizing Chairperson, and Ms. Silviya Nisha Lobo, Organizing Secretary. The programme was presided over by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo. Dr. Reena Wilma Frank extended a warm welcome to the gathering. Ms. Joyce Fernandes compered the event, and Ms. Silviya Nisha Lobo delivered the vote of thanks.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Dinkar Pai, in his inaugural address, emphasized the growing importance of simulation in healthcare education and highlighted the rapid development of simulation centres across India. He encouraged healthcare professionals to integrate simulation-based learning into clinical practice to enhance patient safety and decision-making skills. In the presidential address, Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo underscored the significance of moulage as an effective educational tool in preparing healthcare professionals to handle real-world clinical scenarios. He also emphasized the importance of openness and adaptability in adopting simulation-based education.

The workshop was facilitated by a team of experienced resource persons, including Dr. Dinkar Pai, the Director, Medical Simulation Centre, Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth, Puducherry; Mr. Hemanth, Simulation Enthusiast and In-charge, Advanced Center for Medical Simulation and Skills, AIIMS Rishikesh; and Dr. Lulu Sherif Mahmood, Professor in Anaesthesiology and former Head of Simulation Centre, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru.

An introductory session on moulage realism in simulation healthcare was delivered by Dr. Dinkar Pai, focusing on its role, importance, and applications in medical training. This was followed by an extensive session on material science, where participants were introduced to moulage materials, makeup tools, and the preparation of simulated body fluids such as blood, pus, vomitus, sputum, urine, and other drainage fluids using cost-effective techniques. The session included demonstrations and hands-on practice, along with exploration of special effects makeup, adhesives, and pigments. Parallelly, participants were trained in the creation of various injuries and wound effects, including bruises, lacerations, abrasions, burns, infected wounds, and other realistic skin conditions through live demonstrations and hands-on activities. After the lunch break, an orientation session was conducted by Dr. Lulu Sherif Mahmood to brief participants on the rules and guidelines for the “Moulage War – Battle of Realism,” followed by group-based, case-driven scenarios where participants applied their skills creatively. This was followed by judging and feedback from Dr. Dinkar Pai and Dr. Lulu Sherif Mahmood, and the winners were awarded prizes. A session on post-moulage maintenance was delivered by Mr. Hemanth, highlighting the cleaning, storage, and upkeep of materials used for simulated patients and mannequins.

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from healthcare faculty, postgraduate students, simulation educators, and technicians from across the country, reflecting the increasing interest in innovative teaching methodologies in healthcare education.

The event was supported by the tech4hc company, led by Mr Tapa Bhattacharya, who supplied all the consumables for the hands-on workshop.

The programme concluded with the valedictory session, marking the successful completion of the workshop.

The entire programme was organised under the leadership of the Organising Chairpersons: Dr Reena Wilma Frank (Principal, FMNCT), Dr Rithesh Joseph D Cunha (Head of FMSSC), Organising Secretaries: Ms Silviya Nisha Lobo (Lecturer, FMNCT), and Mr Pradeep D’Souza (Senior Simulation Technician, FMSSC).