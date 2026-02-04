‘Navagraha Shaktipeeth’ will give a new identity for Dabra: MP BJP

Indore: Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the Navagraha Shaktipeeth temple in Dabra has been completed and a consecration ceremony will be held from February 10 to 20 in the presence of Hindu spiritual and religious figures from across the country.​

Mishra, who represented Dabra assembly constituency (in Gwalior district) multiple times before it was reserved for the Schedule Caste (SC), and is one of the trustees of the newly constructed temple, said that this unique temple will give Dabra a new and distinct identity on the global religious map.​

He shared that a 10-day-long religious ceremony will start with a grand procession with sacred water pots (Kalash Yatra) on Feb 10. More than 20,000 women will be participating. The Kalash Yara will be taken out from the stadium grounds to the Navagraha Shaktipeeth temple.​

Spiritual storytellers Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, Pradeep Mishra, and renowned poet Kumar Vishwas, Danti Maharaj, Gurusharan Sharma of Pandokhar Dham, and many other saints and spiritual leaders from Dhoomeswar Dham, Dandraua Dham, Rawatpura Sarkar will be participating in the grand religious event.​

Mishra informed that Saint Badrish Ji Maharaj and his 70 disciples will conduct the rituals, while Danti Maharaj will perform special rituals for all ten days. Apart from religious and spiritual personalities, he has also invited several political leaders from across party lines.​

Recently, Mishra visited Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel and invited him to participate in the consecration ceremony. IANS has learnt that Mishra has also invited the Union Cabinet and the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet for the programme.​

“It is a matter of great joy that the entire city of Dabra is not only working together like a family to make this event a success but is also providing all kinds of support. The Navagraha Shaktipeeth will make Dabra an international centre for spiritual tourism. This event will establish Sanatan culture and the tradition of astrology on a global platform,” he said during a visit to Dabra on Tuesday.​

Five-time former minister Mishra (63), who contested the last election from the Datia seat in 2023, lost to the Congress’s Rajendra Bharti in a close contest.