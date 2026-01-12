NCB secures 7-year jail for three who diverted chemicals for drug-making

Ahmedabad: A Special NDPS Court in Gujarat sentenced three convicts to seven years rigorous imprisonment in a case related to diversion of pharmaceutical precursors used in illicit drug manufacturing, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Monday.

The Court at Savarkundla, District Amreli, Gujarat, convicted Alps Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Sonipat, Haryana, and its three senior functionaries, who were also slapped a penalty of Rs 1.5 lakh each, said the NCB official in a statement.

The investigation revealed deliberate falsification of manufacturing and export records and active involvement of senior company officials.

Those convicted in the case are Sumit Kumar, Managing Director, Sumit Kumar, Store In-charge, Dhanesh Chamoli, Authorised Chief Chemist-cum-Production Manager, and the company, Alps Life Sciences itself.

The case was registered under Sections 9A read with 25A, 26, 29, 35 and 38 of the NDPS Act, 1985, and relevant provisions of the NDPS (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013.

The case was investigated by the NCB Ahmedabad Zonal Unit and pertains to the diversion of pseudoephedrine, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The complaint against the accused persons and the company was filed before the court on November 24, 2023.

During the investigation and trial, the accused sought bail from various judicial fora, including the Supreme Court of India. However, considering the seriousness of the offence, the transnational ramifications of precursor diversion, and the strong evidentiary foundation laid by NCB, the bail pleas were not accepted, underscoring the gravity of the crime.

This conviction sends a strong message that diversion of pharmaceutical precursors and misuse of legitimate drug manufacturing channels will not be tolerated. The successful outcome reflects NCB’s professional investigation, inter-agency coordination and sustained legal follow-up, and reinforces its commitment to dismantling drug supply chains, said the statement.