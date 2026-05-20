NCW takes suo motu cognisance of Twisha Sharma death, seeks impartial probe

New Delhi: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports surrounding the suspicious death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, Twisha Sharma died under suspicious circumstances merely five months after her marriage. The victim’s family members have levelled grave allegations of dowry harassment, as well as mental and physical torture, against her husband, Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Madhya Pradesh, directing them to ensure an immediate, impartial, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the matter. The Commission has sought the submission of a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The Commission has also sought information regarding the provisions invoked in the FIR, the status of the arrest and interrogation of the accused, and the steps taken to apprehend the absconding accused, Samarth Singh. It has further sought details on passport impoundment, CCTV footage, call records, electronic and forensic evidence, the post-mortem report, and action taken on any prior complaints.

Furthermore, the Commission directed that the victim’s family be provided protection against any form of intimidation, pressure, or character assassination so that the judicial process may proceed in an impartial environment.

Strongly condemning the incident, the NCW stated that no negligence or misuse of influence would be tolerated in cases involving dowry harassment and domestic violence against women, and strict action must be ensured against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the family of late Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide in her matrimonial house in Bhopal on May 12, issued a fresh statement on Wednesday stating, “an independent medical opinion from a premier national institution will help restore public confidence in the investigation.”

The application was filed on Tuesday before Magistrate Anudita Gupta. The family said the step is intended to ensure transparency and preserve vital forensic evidence in connection with the suspicious circumstances surrounding Twisha’s death.

The body has been lying at AIIMS Bhopal for the last eight days, and the family expressed concern that further delay could compromise crucial findings.

“We filed the application only to ensure no doubt remains about the actual cause and circumstances of her death,” Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, said.

The family’s statement noted that a press note referred to Giribala Singh, a co-accused in the case who has got interim bail, as “Giri Huyi Bala”.

In its plea, the family has also sought immediate preservation and forensic securing of Call Detail Records, tower location data, electronic communication records, Internet usage logs, WhatsApp and other digital metadata, and related electronic evidence connected to more than 40 mobile numbers.