Save country from economic crisis, threat to Constitution: LoP Gandhi tells Congmen in Raebareli

Raebareli: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday launched an attack on the Centre and the BJP, warning that the country must be protected from a looming economic crisis and threats to the Constitution.

Addressing the ‘Bahujan Swabhimaan Sabha’ held during the unveiling of a statue of freedom fighter Veera Pasi in Lodhwari village, LoP Gandhi said India could soon face an economic downturn, the burden of which would fall heavily on the common people.

He said rising tensions in West Asia and the US-Iran confrontation have disrupted global trade. According to him, any impact on the Strait of Hormuz would affect the supply of oil and other essential commodities, likely pushing up inflation in the coming months.

“Petrol, gas, and everyday essentials are set to become more expensive,” he said, accusing the Centre of being disconnected from the problems of ordinary citizens. He added that people would face significant hardships if economic conditions further worsen.

Rahul Gandhi also highlighted issues related to the Constitution and social equality. Referring to Veera Pasi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, he said both had fought for equality and rights.

“Every citizen in India is equal. Everyone should get the full reward of their labour and equal rights. This country belongs to everyone, not to any one caste or organisation. That is what our Constitution says,” LoP Gandhi said.

Describing the Constitution as the voice of the people, Rahul Gandhi stressed that safeguarding it is the duty of every citizen. Holding a copy of the Constitution in hand, he said, “Slogans alone will not bring change. Rights and transformation can be ensured only by protecting the Constitution.”

He alleged that the RSS and BJP are weakening the spirit of the Constitution and said it is essential to protect democratic institutions and ensure social justice.

Earlier, LoP Gandhi stopped his convoy at Bharatganj market after seeing a large gathering of people. He stepped out to greet them, interacted briefly and accepted floral greetings.

He also met party workers and locals, listening to their grievances.

Meanwhile, posters were seen in the Amethi constituency comparing the tenure of Congress MP Kishori Lal Sharma with that of former MP Smriti Irani.