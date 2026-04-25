NDA slams Oppn move to remove CEC, calls it frustration over poll losses

New Delhi: National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders on Saturday lashed out at opposition parties, saying that since they fail to garner votes during elections, they are now “venting out” their frustration on the Election Commission.

The reactions came after 73 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha submitted a notice of motion to the Secretary-General seeking the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The motion, addressed to the President of India, alleges “proven misbehaviour” by the CEC through acts and omissions committed since March 15, 2026.

BJP National Spokesperson R.P. Singh said that since people do not vote for opposition parties during elections, they are “venting it out” on the Election Commission.

“They lose elections because of their own actions and are unable to connect with the masses,” he said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel said such “mud-slinging” undermines constitutional institutions.

Referring to past election results where the Opposition defeated the BJP in several states, he said, “AAP had defeated the BJP in Delhi and Punjab. Trinamool Congress had formed the government in West Bengal, Congress in Karnataka, and the Left alliance in Kerala. During all these times, the Opposition did not have any problem with the Election Commission.”

Patel asserted that as long as the Opposition is winning, the EC is acceptable to them; otherwise, it is a case of “sour grapes”.

Echoing a similar view, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “Whenever the Opposition loses polls, they start accusing the EC of being biased and unfair.”

“Such accusations against the institution are baseless,” he added.

BJP leader Rohan Gupta told IANS, “This is the real face of the Opposition.”

Questioning the Opposition’s intent behind the move, he said, “Do they want violence to occur during the elections? This is the first time that violence did not take place in West Bengal before the polls. Also, it is the first time after Independence that such a high voter turnout has been seen.”

Gupta questioned the basis on which the Opposition is attempting to remove the CEC.

“If opposition parties do not count such developments as an achievement, then do they want elections to be conducted without peace? The public will not forgive them if they oppose the conduct of such a successful election process,” he said.

JD-U leader Saket Singh said that since the Opposition has run out of options, “they can go to any lengths to remove the Chief Election Commissioner”.