Nelson Monis Elected President of Kuwait Pangla Association for 2025–2027 Term

Kuwait: The Kuwait Pangla Association (KPA) convened its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on September 19, 2025, in conjunction with the celebration of Monti Fest, a traditional Mangalorean festival honoring the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. The event, held at Badur Hall, Salmiya, served as a platform to both uphold cultural heritage and conduct organizational governance, resulting in the democratic election of a new management committee for the 2025–2027 term.

The proceedings commenced with an address from the outgoing President, Mr. Roshan Martis, who extended a formal welcome to association members and introduced the Guest of Honour, Mr. Anil D’Sa, a celebrated vocalist recognized as Karavali Kogul.

The event featured a children’s dance performance, followed by the traditional offering of the new crop (Konshi) by Mr. Joel Mendonca and Ms. Laveena Mascarenhas, which was formally accepted by Ms. Teresa Mendonsa. Prayers and reflections, led by Ms. Pramila Monis, preceded a floral offering by children to the statue of Mother Mary. In accordance with custom, the new crop (Novem) was blended with milk and shared among attendees.

Felicitation Ceremony

A formal felicitation ceremony was held to recognize Mr. Anil D’Sa for his distinguished contributions to the field of music. Mrs. Priya Cardoza presided over the segment. Mr. Vivian Rodrigues presented a shawl, Mr. Naveen Monis offered a bouquet, Mrs. Glanet Castelino bestowed a token of appreciation, and Mr. Roshan Martis presented a memento to Mr. D’Sa. Mr. D’Sa further enriched the occasion with a vocal performance.

Annual General Meeting (AGM) Outcomes

Mrs. Glanet Castelino, General Secretary, and Mr. Santhosh Rodrigues, Treasurer, presented reports for the 2023–2025 period, encompassing a summary of KPA activities and financial statements. Subsequently, Mr. Jerald Quadras oversaw the election of the new committee.

All positions were filled unanimously. The newly elected core committee members are:

President: Nelson Monis

Nelson Monis Vice President: Priya Cardoza

Priya Cardoza Secretary: Joslin D’Souza

Joslin D’Souza Treasurer: Roshan Martis

Roshan Martis Joint Secretary: Manoj Cardoza

Manoj Cardoza Cultural Secretary: Glanet Castelino

Glanet Castelino Public Relations Officer: Steeve Castelino

Steeve Castelino Auditor: Santhosh Rodrigues

The Advisory Committee comprises Naveen Monis, Vivian Rodrigues, and Jerald Quadras. The Committee Members include Roshan Quadras, Pramila Monis, Blen D’Souza, Plamitha D’Souza, Olivia Nazareth, Vincent Nazareth, Leena Fernandes, Sujay Mathias, and Kishore D’Mello.

Social Initiatives

KPA announced a blood donation drive, scheduled for October 31st, 2025, at Jabriya Central Bank, building upon the success of the previous year’s event.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Mrs. Laveena Castelino, followed by a prayer led by Mrs. Pramila Monis. Mr. Vinay Martis managed the sound and music, while Mr. Blen D’Souza and Mr. Joy Pereira provided photography services. China Metro, Farwaniya, catered for the event. Mrs. Joslin D’Souza served as the host. Entertainment included a cock draw and housie–housie, organized by Mr. Naveen Monis.

The Monti Fest & AGM 2025 concluded, fostering a sense of community spirit and goodwill among attendees.