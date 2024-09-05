NEUFC head coach plays down Durand Cup success, says ‘You are as good as your last game’

Kolkata: The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 Media Day began with representatives from seven clubs — Mohun Bagan Super Giant, East Bengal FC, Mohammedan SC, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC — previewing the upcoming 2024-25 season. The trio of Punjab FC, NorthEast United, and Jamshedpur FC had ignited an exciting late challenge for the playoffs last season, falling short at the final hurdle.

Since then, the Highlanders have gone from strength to strength, winning the club’s first trophy with the Durand Cup in August by defeating defending champions Mohun Bagan Super Giants via penalty shootouts in the final. “We are now starting to realise what we did in the Durand Cup! But, now, we look forward to the ISL and there’s another story that’s waiting for us in the coming season. Trophies in the past don’t make you play better. You are only as good as your last game,” said Benali at the event.

Jamshedpur FC’s Khalid Jamil praised the ISL for bringing in new rules, such as the introduction of the concussion substitute, and mandating an AFC Pro License holding (or equivalent) Indian assistant coach, amongst others. Considering that he is one of the two Indian head coaches in the ISL along with Thangboi Singto of Hyderabad FC, Jamil said, “These new rules will help in the development of Indian football. We shall study it in detail and see how they could help us benefit during the season as well.”

Punjab FC, they have a new coach at the helm in Greek tactician Panagiotis Dilmperis. The team has made some smart acquisitions in the transfer window and Dimperis expressed satisfaction at the same, whereas skipper Luka Majcen stressed upon the importance of a positive start. “I am really lucky with all the players we have got in the Punjab FC roster. They are all great personalities and our aim is to achieve greater heights than we did last year,” Dimperis said.

The event saw a blend of new and familiar faces, with Mohun Bagan’s Jose Molina and Punjab FC’s Panagiotis Dilmperis making their ISL debuts as head coaches, while veterans like Sergio Lobera, Khalid Jamil, Juan Pedro Benali, and Carles Cuadrat discussed their strategies for the campaign.

The discussions, however, began with the newly-promoted Mohammedan SC head coach Andrey Chernyshov expressing his pleasure at joining the ISL, with his captain Samad Ali Mallick underlining their ambitions to challenge for the playoffs straightaway. “It’s a nice feeling to be a part of the ISL family. We did a great job last year by winning the I-League. I am thrilled about our supporters. They had been expecting this for many years. I can’t wait to get started with the league,” Chernyshov said.

The two other Kolkata heavyweights are on their desired track ahead of the coming ISL campaign. Whilst the Mariners embark on the coveted title defence, East Bengal FC are bolstered by solid reinforcements to their squad in the summer.

“It’s a process to prepare the team for the ISL. We have been working together for a month and there are still a few things to improve upon. We are confident in our players and the way we have trained until now,” Jose Molina said.

East Bengal FC tactician Cuadrat overlooked comparisons from their sluggish start last year to insist confidently that his team will hit the ground running from their opening fixture this time around. “It’s a different season with different players, and hence I wouldn’t like to compare to the last campaign, because every team is in a different situation than they were last time around. We have the complete squad with us and we will have to be competitive from day one,” Cuadrat said.

Odisha FC, who finished fourth last season, are basking on their storied run across multiple competitions in 2023-24 to produce similarly impressive outings this year too. “It’s been six years in India for me now. We had an amazing season last year, finishing at the top of the group in the AFC Cup. We were close to winning the Super Cup and we reached the ISL semi-finals for the first time in the club’s history. It was an amazing run and we want to replicate that this year to put a smile on the faces of the fans,” head coach Lobera said.

The second day of the Media Day will feature Mumbai City FC, FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC, Bengaluru FC, Hyderabad FC, and Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi on Thursday. The ISL 2024-25 season will kick off on Friday, September 13.