New Bihar Dy CM refutes migration issue; says primary focus will be on agro-based industry

Patna: Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Friday denied that migration is an issue in the state. He maintained that people do go to different states and even countries for employment purposes.

Moreover, he mentioned that the new government, under Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, will prioritise industries for employment opportunities and would primarily focus on agro-based industry.

During an interaction with IANS, Yadav asserted that the NDA continues to exist even after the resignation of former Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar. “Mandate was given to the NDA. Under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA still exists, and it will continue in the future too. The government does not contest the election, parties do, ” he said.

Speaking about the priorities of the new government, he said, “Whatever our previous Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had promised for 2025-2030, according to our election manifesto, we will work towards implementing that.”

“We will also emphasise on infrastructure, air, rail, road and water connectivity,” he added.

Yadav also said that the government schemes which are currently in place will continue and additionally new schemes will also be implemented.

Emphasising on industries for employment opportunities, he said, “We will prioritise industries for increasing employment opportunities and will primarily focus on agro-based industry. Other things will also continue.”

Moreover, Yadav denied that migration of youths is a problem in the state. “In our area there are two-three lakh people who came from Punjab, Haryana and western UP and are engaged in farming. Worldwide people go to other places for employment opportunities, I don’t know where this word migration comes from,” he said.

Yadav mentioned that the ‘Krishi road map’ that was started by Nitish Kumar, will continue as an effort towards increasing farmers’ income.

Regarding the ongoing debate surrounding the Women’s Reservation Bill, the Deputy CM said, “The first model for women’s reservation was given by Nitish Kumar during the panchayat elections, by implementing reservation in Panchayati Raj and municipal corporations.”

“Whatever work has been done for women in Bihar, it is a model,” he asserted.

About the prospects of the JD(U) supremo returning to governance in Bihar, Yadav said, “Who is stopping him? But now Nitish Kumar has decided to be in Delhi and go to the Rajya Sabha.”