New body language of state police personnel indicates regime change in Bengal: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: The new body language of the personnel of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, which was evident in the two phases of state Assembly polls on April 23 and April 29, gives a clear indication of the inevitable change of regime in the state this time, said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s former national vice-president and the former state president Dilip Ghosh on Thursday.

“In both the phases of polls, especially in the second phase on Wednesday, the central forces have done an excellent job. But most importantly, a change in the body language of both the West Bengal Police and the Kolkata Police was evident on Wednesday. Generally, the body language of state police personnel changes when there is an inevitable change in regime in that state,” said Ghosh, also a former Lok Sabha member, who is the party candidate from Kharagpur (Sadar) Assembly constituency in West Midnapore this time.

Speaking to the media persons in the morning, Ghosh was all praise for the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar. “Some people mocked and gave him the name of ‘Vanish Kumar’. Those people have themselves vanished now,” said Ghosh.

According to him, the Trinamool Congress, after ruling for 15 years, has no genuine issues this time; and since the beginning of the electoral process, they have launched attacks on the CEC and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

“First, they said that they will not allow SIR to happen in West Bengal at any cost. The ruling party even formed an association of the booth-level officers at the ground level. The CEC was shown black flags when he visited West Bengal. But still, the CEC was unnerved, and the revision exercise was completed successfully. So, this time only genuine voters voted spontaneously and peacefully,” Ghosh added.

This time, the two-phase polling in West Bengal was conducted under unprecedented security coverage and hence witnessed the lowest-ever events of poll-related violence on both the polling days. Apart from this, the average polling percentage in the two phases has surpassed all records both in West Bengal and in India.

The counting will be done on May 4, and the results will be declared on the same day, again under unprecedented security coverage.