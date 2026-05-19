New Devotional Hymn ‘Bagevonth Santh Anthony’ Released at Milagres Shrine During 10th Novena

Mangaluru: In a joyous addition to the spiritual preparations for the upcoming Annual Feast, a brand-new Konkani devotional hymn titled “Bagevonth Santh Anthony” was officially released this evening at St. Anthony’s Shrine, Milagres.

The much-anticipated song was officially launched by Rev. Fr. J.B. Crasta, Director of St. Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, immediately following the evening novena prayers. This special release marked the 10th week of the traditional 13 Tuesdays Novena devotion. The holy mass preceding the novena and the release ceremony was devoutly celebrated by Rev. Dr. Ronald Serrao.

Produced by the St. Anthony’s Devotion Trust, the hymn is a beautifully crafted musical tribute aimed at elevating the spiritual fervor of the thousands of devotees who gather for the “Season of Grace” leading up to the feast of the Miracle Worker of Padua.

The soul-stirring lyrics and melodious tune were composed by the mass celebrant himself, Rev. Dr. Ronald Serrao. The song is brought to life by the harmonious lead vocals of Jestin DSouza and Joshal Sweeda DSouza.

The release comes at a deeply spiritual time as devotees actively participate in the 13 Tuesdays Devotion—a tradition tracing back to the 13th century—leading up to the grand Annual Feast on June 13, 2026.

Music & Production Credits:

Title: Bagevonth Santh Anthony

Produced by: St. Anthony’s Devotion Trust, Jeppu, Mangalore

Director: Rev. Fr. John Baptist Crasta

Lyrics & Tune: Rev. Dr. Ronald Serrao

Lead Singers: Jestin DSouza & Joshal Sweeda DSouza

Chorus Singers: Alisha Santhmayor, Anora Mendonsa, Sanjay Rodrigues, and Roshan Crasta

Music Arranger & Programmer: Sanjay Rodrigues

Guitars: Roshan Crasta, Bela

Recorded, Mixed & Mastered by: Neil Casmith DSouza

The Ashram administration invites all devotees to listen to the newly released hymn to enrich their spiritual preparation. As the feast draws nearer, the faithful are also reminded of the upcoming Three-Day Triduum, which will be held on June 10, 11, and 12 at both St. Anthony Ashram, Jeppu, and Milagres Church, culminating in the festive celebrations on June 13th.

The devotional song will soon be made available on digital platforms and the Trust’s official YouTube channel for devotees worldwide to listen, pray, and share.