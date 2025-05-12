New Leadership Takes Charge at Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) for 2025-26

Mangaluru: The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) has elected its new central executive committee for the year 2025–26. The central elections were held on May 11, with representatives and members from various parishes participating actively in the democratic process.

Mr. Santosh D’Souza from Bajpe has been elected as the President of the organization. He brings with him years of experience in community service and leadership. Mr. Lawrence D’Souza from Surathkal has taken charge as the First Vice President, while Mr. Leo Rodrigues from Madanthyar will serve as the Second Vice President. Their election marks a new phase of strong and united leadership for the Sabha.

Ms. Vilma Monteiro from Derebail has been appointed as the General Secretary, supported by Mr. Alwyn Rodrigues from Alangar as the Assistant Secretary. Handling the financial responsibilities of the Sabha will be Mr. Francis Monteiro from Talapady as the Treasurer and Ms. Laveena Gretta D’Souza from Ranipura as the Assistant Treasurer.

The newly elected team takes over from Mr. Alwyn D’Souza from Panir, who served as the Immediate Past President. Under his guidance, the Sabha saw notable growth and active involvement in social and community initiatives.

The Catholic Sabha Mangalore Pradesh (R) continues to be a prominent lay organization that aims to serve the Church and society through its social, cultural, and political involvement. With the newly elected leadership, the Sabha looks forward to a year filled with meaningful programs and active community participation.