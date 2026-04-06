New Mangalore Port Authority Concludes Merchant Navy Week with 63rd National Maritime Day Celebrations

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) formally concluded its Merchant Navy Week celebrations with the observance of the 63rd National Maritime Day on April 5, 2026. The event celebrated India’s extensive maritime heritage and recognized the indispensable contributions of seafarers and various stakeholders within the maritime industry.

The day commenced with a solemn Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Seafarers’ Memorial, located on the NMPA premises. Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, laid a wreath at the memorial, paying homage to the seafarers who lost their lives while serving in their professional capacities. Senior officers, employees, port users, and various stakeholders also paid their respects to these brave individuals.

Later in the day, a Grand Valedictory Function was held at the JNC Hall, NMPA, situated in Panambur. Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, presided over the function. Dr. M. Mohan Alva, Chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation ®, Moodbidri, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and officially inaugurated the valedictory ceremony.

The event also featured notable dignitaries, including Dr. R. K. Nair, recognized as the Green Hero of India, who served as a Guest of Honour. Capt. Manoj Joshi, President of the Maritime Day Celebration Committee, NMPA, and Shri Ubaidu Rehman, Surveyor-in-Charge, Mercantile Marine Department (MMD), Mangalore, were also in attendance.

In his address to the assembled guests, Dr. M. Mohan Alva underscored the critical role played by seafarers and maritime stakeholders in bolstering India’s economic strength. He emphasized the importance of acknowledging their dedication and the significant contributions they make to global trade operations.

Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, in her presidential address, expressed her appreciation for the active participation of port users, stakeholders, and employees throughout the Merchant Navy Week. She stressed the necessity of fostering collaboration among all maritime stakeholders to further strengthen India’s maritime sector.

Dr. R. K. Nair also addressed the gathering, highlighting the crucial importance of environmental sustainability and responsible maritime practices in ensuring the long-term growth and viability of the maritime sector.

The formal program included the presentation of the Merchant Navy Week report, a felicitation ceremony recognizing distinguished contributors to the maritime sector, and the distribution of prizes to the winners of the various competitions held during the week-long celebrations.

Adding a cultural dimension, students from Alva’s College presented a vibrant cultural program that enlivened the celebrations with colour and enthusiasm. The event concluded with a dinner for all participants and stakeholders.

Background: Merchant Navy Week Celebrations

The NMPA observed Merchant Navy Week from March 28 to April 5, 2026, hosting a series of events designed to celebrate the maritime community and enhance engagement among stakeholders. The week commenced with a Friendly Maritime Cricket Match on March 28, 2026, followed by a Treasure Hunt on March 29, 2026.

On March 30, 2026, a Beach Cleaning Drive and a Tug of War Competition were held at Panambur Beach. A Blood Donation Camp was organized on March 31, 2026, at Srinivas Port Hospital, with 123 donors participating.

On April 1, 2026, a Maritime Seminar was conducted, focusing on Maritime Adversities, the Role of Stakeholders, and the Indian Port Act 2025. This seminar brought together industry experts and stakeholders for productive discussions.

Essay and drawing competitions for students, along with a Throwball Competition for women employees, were held on April 2, 2026. Additionally, a Radio Talk emphasizing the significance of Merchant Navy Week was broadcast on Akashvani – All India Radio.

On April 3, 2026, the Merchant Navy flag/lapel was ceremonially pinned on Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada, marking the formal commencement of the observance. A port visit for family members of Port employees, users, and staff was also organized. A Maritime Marathon was held on April 4, 2026, with enthusiastic participation from many individuals.

The week-long celebrations culminated with the 63rd National Maritime Day observance on April 5, 2026, reaffirming the New Mangalore Port Authority’s unwavering commitment to acknowledging the dedication, resilience, and professionalism of seafarers and maritime stakeholders. These individuals play an essential role in maintaining the fluidity of global trade and logistics operations.