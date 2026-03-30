New Mangalore Port Authority to Host Maritime Seminar on Maritime Adversities and Indian Port Act 2025

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is set to host a significant Maritime Seminar centered on the themes of “Maritime Adversities and Role of Stakeholders” and “Indian Port Act 2025.” The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, 2026, commencing at 10:00 AM at the Hotel AJ Grand, Ornate Banquet Hall, Mangalore. Registration for participants will begin at 9:30 AM.

This seminar is designed to serve as a crucial platform, uniting maritime stakeholders, seasoned industry experts, port users, and government officials. The primary objective is to facilitate comprehensive deliberation on the emerging challenges within the maritime sector. Furthermore, discussions will focus on the implications of the Indian Port Act 2025, particularly its role in bolstering port governance and enhancing operational efficiency across the nation’s port infrastructure.

Smt. S. Shanthi, the esteemed Deputy Chairperson of the New Mangalore Port Authority, will preside over the function, lending her expertise and guidance to the proceedings. The inauguration of the seminar will be performed by the Chief Guest, Sri Darshan H. V. (IAS), the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, underscoring the event’s importance to the local administration. Shri Nandakumar V. Pillai, Director (Refinery), MRPL, will also grace the event as the Guest of Honour, bringing his specialized knowledge to the discussions.

The seminar’s agenda includes a series of expert sessions led by distinguished speakers renowned in the maritime field. Capt. L. K. Panda, Former Nautical Adviser to the Government of India, will provide invaluable insights gleaned from his extensive experience in maritime affairs. Complementing this, Capt. Anand W. Karkare, Former Deputy Conservator of the Mumbai Port Authority, will share his perspectives on maritime adversities, recent regulatory developments, and the responsibilities incumbent upon various stakeholders within the maritime ecosystem.

The New Mangalore Port Authority anticipates a diverse and engaged audience, comprising port stakeholders, shipping agents, logistics operators, maritime professionals, and representatives from both government bodies and industry organizations. This broad participation is expected to foster a rich exchange of ideas and contribute to actionable outcomes.

The seminar is an integral component of NMPA’s ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue, facilitating knowledge sharing, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders in the maritime sector. By addressing critical issues and exploring innovative solutions, the NMPA aims to play a pivotal role in strengthening India’s maritime ecosystem and ensuring its continued growth and resilience in the face of evolving challenges.